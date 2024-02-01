Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power project worth Rs 28,978 Crore

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will Dedicate to the Nation NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2×800 MW), NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1×250 MW) and lay the foundation stone of NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×660 MW) with a total investment of Rs 28,978 Crore on 3rd February 2024.

Addressing the media persons today at Bhubaneswar Shri Sudip Nag, Regional Executive Director, (Eastern Region I & II), spoke on the upcoming developmental power projects to be flagged off by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’be Prime Minister of India.

Located in Sundargarh district of Odisha, Darlipali STPP is a pit-head Power Station with Supercritical (highly efficient) Technology, and is supplying low-cost power to its beneficiary states, such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim.

The 250 MW project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd is established in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to provide reliable power for the steel plant which is vital for economic growth.

Further, NTPC is developing Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III within old TTPS plant premises in Angul district of Odisha, which was taken over by NTPC from Odisha State Electricity Board in the year 1995. The old TTPS plant was decommissioned after completing more than 50 years of service to the Nation.

The upcoming plant will have highly efficient Ultra Super Critical Technology based units and approximately three times capacity of the old TTPS plant. While 50% capacity from this project is dedicated to the state of Odisha, other beneficiary states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Assam will also get low-cost power from this pit-head station.

This project is being constructed with all modern environmental features like efficient electrostatic precipitator, Flue gas desulphurization, bio-mass cofiring, covered storage space for coal and will thus help in lesser Specific Coal Consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Besides creating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, these projects have contributed to improvement of physical infrastructure such as approach road, drainage, transportation and communication facilities. Various community development initiatives are also being undertaken by NTPC in the surrounding villages in the field of education, drinking water, sanitation, health, women empowerment, rural sports, etc. NTPC has also set up a Medical College cum Hospital in Sundargarh, Odisha.

The press conference was also graced by Shri Diwakar Kaushik, CEO, NSPCL, Shri Gautam Deb, Executive Director, Talcher Thermal, Shri Harjit Singh, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, New Delhi Shri Ashok Kumar Sehgal, Business Unit Head, Talcher Kaniha, Shri Harsha Nath Chakraborty, Business Unit Head, Darlipali, Shri Rajnish Rastogi, CGM(HR), ER-II HQ, Shri Tridib Dev, GM(OS), NSPCL and Shri Veerandra Singh, Regional Officer, NHAI