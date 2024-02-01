Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

New Delhi, 1st February 2024: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on 10th February and end on 16th February while the Rourkela leg will commence on 19th February and conclude on 25th February.

India will play against Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Spain on 10th February.

Taking charge of the team will be the seasoned duo of Captain Harmanpreet Singh, known for his drag-flicking prowess, and Vice Captain Hardik Singh, an accomplished midfielder. The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while the defensive lineup includes Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Vishnukant Singh.

The midfield section will be marshalled by energetic players such as Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem. The forward line boasts the striking prowess of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who recently made his debut for the Indian team during the South Africa tour.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We’ve carefully selected a well-balanced squad, blending seasoned expertise with the vigour of youth. Our goal is to forge a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level.”

“The FIH Pro League serves as an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our skills against top-tier opponents. The league’s significance is paramount, with champions earning a coveted spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our preparations for the Paris Olympics. We hold the belief that this exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the impending challenges with confidence.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers

1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Sumit

5. Jugraj Singh

6. Amit Rohidas

7. Harmanpreet Singh (C)

8. Varun Kumar

9. Sanjay

10. Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders

11. Hardik Singh (VC)

12. Vivek Sagar Prasad

13. Manpreet Singh

14. Nilakanta Sharma

15. Shamsher Singh

16. Rajkumar Pal

17. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards

18. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

19. Mandeep Singh

20. Gurjant Singh

21. Sukhjeet Singh

22. Abhishek

23. Akashdeep Singh

24. Araijeet Singh Hundal