Odisha’s Nua-O State Level Football Competition kicks off in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 1st February 2024: Following the success of the Nua O Sports Championships at the block and district levels, the state-wide youth engagement initiative saw the Football tournament kick off on Thursday on a state level. The opening day of the competition was graced by the esteemed guests Shri Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India & Chairman of the Hockey Promotion Council of Odisha, Shri Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO, Hockey Promotion Council, Govt. of Odisha, and Shri Ranjit Parida, Joint Secretary to Govt.

Thrilled to kick off the Nua-O State Level Football Competition in Bhubaneswar today! Exciting to witness the passion for football across Odisha. Best of luck to all 60 teams – may this tournament be a celebration of talent, teamwork and the spirit of sportsmanship! ⚽🏆… pic.twitter.com/ffB1zwMkRx — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) February 1, 2024

With representation across all 30 districts, the tournament will see 60 teams, comprising 30 men’s and 30 women’s teams. Speaking at the occasion, Secretary, the Sports and Youth Services Department, Vineel Krishna shared, “We are pleased to have received a great response for the sports activities under Nua O initiative. We know that Odisha is very passionate about football, and these are valuable opportunities for the youth to express themselves through the game and learn essential life skills. I would like to wish all the competing districts and athletes the best of luck.”

Following the resounding success of the Kalinga Super Cup, the tournament is yet another opportunity for promoting football in the region. The tournament will provide footballers from across the state with the opportunity to compete and learn from one another. Furthermore, it serves as a platform for them to showcase their talent and potential to a wider audience.

The tournament format will see teams compete in a group stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final match scheduled for February 12th.