Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets off on a visit to USA and Egypt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for his official State visit to the United States. He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN HQ in New York and hold talks with US President Joe Biden & address to the Joint Session of the US Congress in Washington, DC. He will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

