Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi and said that his ideals of service, humanity and spiritual enlightenment continue to inspire and guide us towards building a strong and vibrant India.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Remembering the great Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His ideals of service, humanity and spiritual enlightenment continue to inspire and guide us towards building a strong and vibrant India. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision of unity and brotherhood.”

