Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Dhule, Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a accident in Dhule, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.



The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;



“The accident in Dhule, Maharashtra is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured for a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”







