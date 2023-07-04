NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Dhule, Maharashtra

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a book to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev during their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla(PTI12_20_2016_000153B)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a accident in Dhule, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“The accident in Dhule, Maharashtra is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured for a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”



Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.