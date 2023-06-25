Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Allam, on 24 June 2023 during his State Visit to Egypt.

The Grand Mufti fondly recalled his recent visit to India, and highlighted the strong cultural and people to people relations between India and Egypt. The Grand Mufti also appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalization.

Prime Minister conveyed that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.