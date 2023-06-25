Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with “India Unit” of the Egyptian Cabinet headed by Prime Minister of Egypt

New Delhi: Shortly after arriving in Cairo on a State Visit, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a meeting on 24 June 2023 with the “India Unit” in the Egyptian Cabinet. This India Unit was set up earlier this year following the State Visit of President of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to India as Chief Guest for Republic Day 2023. The India Unit is headed by the Prime Minister of Egypt H.E. Mr. Mustafa Madbouly, and comprises a number of Ministers and senior officials.

Prime Minister Madbouly and his Cabinet colleagues outlined the activities that the India Unit has been undertaking, and proposed new areas of cooperation. They appreciated the positive response from their Indian counterparts, and look forward to deepening India-Egypt bilateral relations in numerous sectors.

Prime Minister appreciated the setting up of the India Unit and welcomed this ‘whole of the government approach’ to take forward bilateral relations with India, and shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest.

Discussions took place on ways to strengthen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties.

Other than Prime Minister Madbouly, seven Egyptian Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the meeting, including:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker El- Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy

H. E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs

H.E. Dr. Hala Al-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance

H.E Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Samir, Minister of Industry and Trade