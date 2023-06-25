Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor Unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ New Showrooms at Bhilai and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh

Raipur : The cities of Bilaspur and Bhilai came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor at the inauguration of the brand’s showrooms in the respective markets. With these launches, Kalyan Jewellers marks its presence across three locations in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The newly-launched showrooms are located Nehru Nagar East in Bhilai, whereas the showroom in Bilaspur is located at Agrasen Chowk. These showrooms, inaugurated by actor Vaani Kapoor, will offer a luxurious shopping experience to customers, with a wide array of jewellery designs. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region, to supplement its growth and make the brand more accessible to patrons in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor said, “I am delighted to be part of the celebrations here in Chhattisgarh, where we are launching two new showrooms at Bhilai and Bilaspur. I am grateful for such a warm welcome from fans and patrons of brand Kalyan Jewellers. The array of collections presented by the brand embodies sheer elegance, and among them, my personal favourite is the wedding jewellery line – ‘Muhurat,’ which celebrates brides from different parts of the country. I am immensely proud to represent this esteemed brand that places utmost importance on values such as trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction. I am confident that Kalyan Jewellers will be wholeheartedly supported by patrons in the region.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our two new showrooms in Chhattisgarh, at Bhilai and Bilaspur respectively. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The newly-launched showrooms will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.