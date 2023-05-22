Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji on 22 May 2023 in Port Moresby, on the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Prime Minister recalled that FIPIC had been launched during his visit to Fiji in November 2014, and noted the deepening of India’s cooperation with Pacific Island Countries (PIC) since then.



Both leaders reviewed the close and multifaceted development partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress in key sectors including capacity building, health care, climate action, renewable energy, agriculture, education and information technology. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora. On behalf of the Fijian President, H.E. Mr. Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Prime Minister Rabuka bestowed Prime Minister Modi with the highest honor of the Republic of Fiji – the Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF). Prime Minister Modi thanked the Government and the people of Fiji for this honour and dedicated it to the people of India and to the generations of Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries.



