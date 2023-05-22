Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ITEC scholars in Papua New Guinea

During his visit to Port Moresby for the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on 22 May 2023, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) courses from across the Pacific Island Countries. The alumni included senior government officials, leading professionals and community leaders who have received training in India under ITEC. They are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India.



Prime Minister Modi complimented the alumni for their personal success and achievements. He highlighted the important role played by India’s capacity building initiative in helping the countries meet their developmental goals, especially in the areas like good governance, climate change, digital public goods and sustainable development. He reiterated India’s support for such capacity building efforts. Following the last FIPIC Summit in 2015, India has trained close to 1000 officials from all countries in this region. India has also sent experts on long term deputations to agencies in these countries to assist them in agriculture and related areas.