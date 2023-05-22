NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured with the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a special ceremony at the Government House, H.E. Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG) conferred Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). This is the highest civilian award of PNG and recipients of the award are titled “Chief”.

