Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Governor-General of Australia

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia on 24 May 2023 at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

Prime Minister recalled his meeting with the Governor-General in 2019 during the latter’s visit to India as Governor of New South Wales.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the long-standing bilateral partnership.

Prime Minister recalled the positive contributions of the Indian community in Australia, and their role in fostering closer links between the two countries.

