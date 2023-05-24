Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Governor-General of Australia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia on 24 May 2023 at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.
Prime Minister recalled his meeting with the Governor-General in 2019 during the latter’s visit to India as Governor of New South Wales.
Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the long-standing bilateral partnership.
Prime Minister recalled the positive contributions of the Indian community in Australia, and their role in fostering closer links between the two countries.
