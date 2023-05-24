NationalTop News

Leader of Opposition of Australia H.E. Mr. Peter Dutton called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

H.E. Mr. Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 24 May 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Prime Minister appreciated the strong bipartisan support enjoyed by the India – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The discussions covered various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including people to people linkages. Discussions also covered regional developments.

