The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared the link and phone number for citizens to send their valuable suggestions for episode 101 of Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I look forward to your valuable suggestions for the 101st #MannKiBaat episode, which will take place on the 28th. Record your message on 1800-11-7800 or write on NaMo App / My Gov.”