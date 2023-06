Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community on June 23, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington D.C.

In his address, Prime Minister congratulated Indian community members for the success in their respective fields in USA and invited them to contribute to India’s growth during Amrit Kaal. Prime Minister also thanked them for playing a significant role in strengthening India-USA ties, and highlighted future areas of bilateral partnership.