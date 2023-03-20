Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral delegation-level talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in New Delhi today. In his statement after the talks, Mr. Modi said this meeting aims to give a voice to the global South and strengthen the India-Japan relationship. He highlighted that an important pillar of India’s G20 leadership is voicing the priorities of the Global South. He added that the culture that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam believes in taking everyone along.

Mr. Modi emphasized that this year is unique as India and Japan will hold the presidency of G20 and G7 respectively. He said it is a great opportunity to work together with common interests and priorities. In 2019, the India-Japan Competitiveness Partnership was established. Prime Minister said that under this, both countries have focused on logistics, food processing issues, and MSMEs. He expressed hope that the series of discussions and consultations between the two countries will continue and India-Japan ties will reach new heights. The theme for Tourism Exchange Year 2023 between India and Japan is ‘Connecting the Himalayas with Mount Fuji’.

Mr Modi said the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared democratic values and respect for the rule of law in the international arena. He pointed out that strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is important for both India and Japan as partners. He said this partnership promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Mr. Kishida for inviting him to the G7 Summit to be held in Japan later this year.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the role of the India-Japan partnership in fostering peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. There was a wide-ranging agenda on the table with a focus on cooperation in economy and commerce, climate and energy, defence and security, and skill development.

The Japanese Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi this morning for a two-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar on arrival. This is his second visit to India as Prime Minister. He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning. He will give the 41st Sapru House Lecture later today.