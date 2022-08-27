Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He is scheduled to address ‘Khadi Utsav’ at the Sabarmati riverfront this evening.

The unique festival is being organised as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to highlight the importance of Khadi in India’s freedom struggle.

During his visit, Prime Minister will also launch various projects at Ahmedabad, Kutch and Gandhinagar.

Our correspondent reports that As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans from various parts of the state will spin charkha live at the same time at Khadi mahotsav। The event will also feature an exhibition on the “Evolution of Charkhas” by displaying 22 spinning wheels used since 1920. It will also feature various modern spinning wheels with the latest innovations and technology.

There will also be a live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi of Andhra Pradesh. A new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and foot-over bridge at the Sabarmati river will also be virtually inaugurated by PM Modi at the event.

This iconic foot over bridge will connect East Ahmedabad with the West.

Tomorrow, PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various projects in Kutch which include country’s first earthquake memorial named as Smriti van.

In the evening, PM will preside over a function being organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to commemorate the 40 years of Maruti Suzuki in India.Aparna Khunt AIR News Ahmedabad .