Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
Speaking at the event, Mr Shah said, the government has a zero-tolerance policy toward left-wing extremism and terrorism. He said, the Centre has empowered NIA and expanded its scope to other countries as well.
During his stay in Raipur, Mr Shah will also deliver a speech at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, on a book — [email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery. The book is a collection of articles written by experts.
He will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur.
