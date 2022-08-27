Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at the event, Mr Shah said, the government has a zero-tolerance policy toward left-wing extremism and terrorism. He said, the Centre has empowered NIA and expanded its scope to other countries as well.

During his stay in Raipur, Mr Shah will also deliver a speech at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, on a book — [email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery. The book is a collection of articles written by experts.

He will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur.