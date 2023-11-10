NationalTop NewsUncategorized

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity.

Shri Modi has sought the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and wished that all the citizens remain healthy, prosperous, and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy.

