Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity.
Shri Modi has sought the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and wished that all the citizens remain healthy, prosperous, and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy.
The Prime Minister posted on X;
देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को आरोग्य एवं सुख-समृद्धि के प्रतीक पर्व धनतेरस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान धन्वंतरि की कृपा से आप सभी सदैव स्वस्थ, संपन्न और प्रसन्न रहें, जिससे विकसित भारत के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा मिलती रहे।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023