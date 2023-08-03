NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Shri N. Vittal

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of former Civil Servant, Shri N. Vittal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Shri N. Vittal Ji will be remembered as an outstanding civil servant, who enriched India’s growth trajectory across diverse sectors. He also played a pivotal role in Gujarat’s development during his career in the state. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.