Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Shri N. Vittal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of former Civil Servant, Shri N. Vittal.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Shri N. Vittal Ji will be remembered as an outstanding civil servant, who enriched India’s growth trajectory across diverse sectors. He also played a pivotal role in Gujarat’s development during his career in the state. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”
