President Of India Inaugurates ‘Unmesha’ And ‘Utkarsh’ Festivals In Bhopal

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated ‘Unmesha’ – International Literature Festival and ‘Utkarsh’ – Festival of Folk and Tribal Performing Arts today (August 3, 2023) at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



Speaking on the occasion, the President said that literature connects with people and also connects people with each other. She stated that only those literatures and arts are meaningful which were created and presented by rising above ‘I’ and ‘mine’. She added that translation of major works of all Indian languages ​​into other languages ​​would further enrich Indian literature.



The President said that literature has shown a mirror to humanity, saved it and also taken it forward. Literature and art have preserved sensitivity and compassion, that is, have preserved the humanity of humans. Writers and artists are entitled to admiration for being participants in this most sacred campaign for the protection of humanity.



The President said that literature gave strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle. In every corner of the country, many writers gave expression to the ideals of freedom and renaissance. Novels, stories, poems and plays written in the period of Indian renaissance and freedom struggle are popular even today, and they have a wide influence on our minds.



The President said that in a world facing many challenges, we must find effective ways to build greater understanding among peoples of different cultures and beliefs. Storytellers and poets have a central role in that effort because literature has the unique ability to connect our experiences and to transcend differences. She said that we should use the ability of literature to reveal our common destiny and strengthen our global community.



The President said that progress of tribal brothers and sisters is necessary for India to become a developed nation. Tribal youth also want to fulfil their hopes and aspirations. It should be our collective endeavour that they become partners in development while preserving their culture, ethos, customs and natural environment.