Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra.



The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.



The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;



“Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”



