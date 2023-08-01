Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi.



Shri Modi will accept the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune today. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key development projects in Pune.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“I pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi. I will be Pune today, where I will accept the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history.”



“I will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for key development projects.”