Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduced in Lok Sabha; BJD to support bill

New Delhi: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduced in Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on GNCT (Amendment) bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha, says “Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill”

BJD to support bill replacing Delhi services ordinance; will oppose no-trust motion by opposition parties.