New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which a number of Indian nationals died and many were injured, at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi earlier today.

Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister directed that Government of India should extend all possible assistance. MOS External Affairs should immediately travel to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains.

Prime Minister announced ex- gratia relief of Rupees 2 lakh to the families of the deceased India nationals from Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Kirtivardhan Singh, Principal Secretary to PM Shri Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.