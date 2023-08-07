Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses National Handloom Day Celebration in New Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, presided over the 9th National Handloom Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi today and launched the e-portal ‘Bhartiya Vastra evam Shilpa Kosh – A Repository of Textiles & Crafts’ developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition showcased on the occasion and interacted with the weavers.



Addressing the gathering of over 3000 weavers and artisans from across the country, the Prime Minister highlighted the contribution of the handloom industry of India and said that the confluence of old and new defines the new India of today. “The India of today is not just ‘Local for Vocal’ but also providing a global platform to take it to the world”, he said. Highlighting the Swadeshi Movement, the Prime Minister said that it was not only limited to boycotting foreign-made textiles but a source of inspiration for the independent economy of India. He said that it was a movement to connect the weavers of India with the people, and this was the inspiration behind the government choosing this day as National Handloom Day.



“India possesses a beautiful rainbow of clothing”, the Prime Minister said as he observed the diversity in clothing ranging from the tribal communities in far-fetched areas to people living in the snow-clad mountains, and from people in the coastal regions to those living in the desert as well as the clothing available in the markets of India. He recalled urging the need to enlist and compile the diverse clothing of India and expressed delight that it has come to fruition today with the launch of ‘Bhartiya Vastra evam Shilpa Kosh’.



The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the schemes implemented for the textile sector are becoming a major means of social justice as he pointed out that lakhs of people are engaged in handloom work in villages and towns across the country. Noting that most of these people come from dalit, backward, pasmanda and tribal societies, the Prime Minister said that the efforts of the government have led to an increase in employment in large numbers along with a boost to income. He gave examples of schemes for electricity, water, gas connection, Swacch Bharat and said that they have received the maximum benefits from such campaigns.



Speaking about ‘One District One Product’ scheme, the Prime Minister said that special products from every district are being promoted. “Special stalls are also being set up at railway stations of the country for the sale of such products”, he said. He also mentioned the upcoming Ekta Mall being developed in every capital city of the states by the government to promote handicrafts and products made from handlooms from every state and district under one roof which will benefit those associated with the handloom sector. Shri Modi also touched upon the Ekta Mall at the Statue of Unity which gives an opportunity for the tourists to experience the unity of India and buy products from any state under a single roof.



On GeM Portal (Government e-Marketplace), the Prime Minister said that even the smallest artisan, craftsman, or weaver can sell their goods directly to the government and informed that about 1.75 lakh organizations related to handloom and handicrafts are linked to the GeM portal today. He said that efforts are on to ensure that people in the handloom sector get the benefits of Digital India.



Earlier in his welcome address at the inaugural function, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership that has seen the preservation of India’s cultural heritage. He also conveyed gratitude on behalf of the handloom and khadi weavers for providing encouragement and guidance. Shri Goyal recalled that the Prime Minister had declared 7th August as the ‘National Handloom Day’ in 2015 and highlighted the contribution of handloom weavers in the development journey of India.



Shri Goyal said that the Prime Minister is the brand ambassador of Indian handlooms all over the world as he often gives Indian handloom gifts to the global leaders. Shri Goyal said that this not only provides recognition to the weavers but also helps in spreading India’s culture across the world.



The Minister noted that handloom sector had given India its golden era. He said that #MyHandloomMyPride is not just a slogan but a movement to boost the income of Indian weavers, enhance their dignity and empower them. He noted that Khadi became the symbol of Indian Independence movement and continues to play a significant role in the goal of making India a developed and Aatmanirbhar nation.



Shri Goyal said that weavers are not only artists but magicians who take forward the centuries-old legacy of knowledge, skill and art. He said that handloom is not only a tradition but an expression of our identity as each design depicts stories and inspirations passed on over generations. He cited prominent handloom products from different parts of the country and said that the handloom legacy symbolizes ‘Unity in diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.



The event was hosted jointly by the Ministry of Textiles & Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. Union Minister, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shri Narayan Tatu Rane; Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Smt. Darshana Jardosh; and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma graced the occasion.



The Mega Handloom and Khadi celebration brought together people from different corners of the country, including representatives from handloom clusters across India, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses, Weaver Service Centres (WSCs), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC), KVIC institutions and State Handloom Departments.



More than 3,000 handloom & khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from Textile & MSME sector from across the country participated in the event. The event was also viewed live on Doordarshan by more than 7,500 handloom weavers in 75 clusters across the country. The handloom and khadi weavers put together an exclusive showcase of the hand-woven treasures of India. While walking through the exhibit, the Honourable Prime Minister appreciated the fine craftsmanship and talent of India’s weavers and interacted with the weavers gathered from across the country.



“संगठन से सफलता”– a film on the empowerment of weavers underlined the importance of Handlooms as a powerful tool to beat unemployment and poverty. The film showcased the positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of Indian weavers as a result of a more organised and connected ecosystem of skilling, marketing and distribution created by the Ministry of Textiles. A special film titled “Khadi for fashion” also showcased the relevance and importance of Khadi from an employment and economic viewpoint.



The Prime Minister launched the “भारतीय वस्त्र एवं शिल्पकोष” Textiles & Crafts Repository e-portal, developed by NIFT. The online repository will serve as a one-of-a-kind knowledge platform that will lay down a framework to weave the past and present status of textile, clothing and related crafts with a focus on futuristic developments. The e-portal is a brainchild of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who exhorted the Ministry of Textiles in 2017 to “catalogue India’s clothing diversity depicting strength and specialities of each region”. The digital portal will also provide access to vast database including research papers, case studies, dissertations and doctoral theses on textiles, clothing and craft related areas. It will serve as a one stop resource, providing information on new developments and current events relating to textiles and crafts.



The Prime Minister inaugurated a special three-day exhibition of exclusive handloom, handicraft and khadi products by awardee weavers, cooperative societies, producer companies and women self-help groups from across the country.



As part of the National Handloom Day celebrations, various initiatives have been undertaken across the country. Handloom weavers, Entrepreneurs and Handloom organizations (Primary Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies, Apex Societies etc) from all over the country have gathered at Handloom Haat to display their native handlooms and crafts to more people via stalls displaying Handlooms, Handicraft, Jute items, and Live demonstrations. Another exhibition of Handlooms and Handicrafts has been organized at Dilli Haat with 160 weavers and artisans from different parts of the country getting direct access to customers. As part of creating greater awareness among younger audiences about India’s vast handloom sector, a captivating two-week educational initiative has been organized at the National Crafts Museum. The initiative will provide over 10,000 students from 75 schools with a deeper understanding of Indian handlooms.