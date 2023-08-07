1 lakh 29 thousand trained under Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana to equip people with soft skills to compete in foreign destinations

The National Skill Development Corporation, under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in association with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is imparting a one-day Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) to potential migrants under the Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) scheme. The training aims to equip them with the necessary soft skills to compete in foreign destinations. The orientation covers various aspects, including language, culture, emigration process, welfare measures, and do’s and don’ts of the destination country. Upon completing 8 hours of training, candidate receive a certificate. As of 31st May 2023 a total of 1,29,062 candidates have received training under PDOT, PKVY, since January 2018.



The Ministry does not maintain the data on the number of PDO trained persons who got jobs in various countries.



