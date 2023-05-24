Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Business Roundtable in Sydney

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a Business Roundtable with CEOs of top Australian companies in Sydney today.

The participating CEOs represented leading companies operating across a diverse range of sectors including steel, banking, energy, mining and IT, among others. Vice Chancellors from some of the leading Universities of Australia also participated in the Roundtable.

Prime Minister highlighted numerous economic reforms and initiatives launched by the government for ease of doing business and boosting economic growth. These include, Mission Gati Shakti for integrated approach towards infrastructure connectivity projects; Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile trinity; National Education Policy; Hydrogen Mission 2050; PLI scheme; opening of private investment in domain of space and geospatial sector; new policy of medical devices manufacturing; Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, etc.

Prime Minister invited the CEOs to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture & food processing.



Prime Minister encouraged the CEOs to forge mutually beneficial partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

The CEOs that participated in the Roundtable are as under: