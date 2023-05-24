NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Business Roundtable in Sydney

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a Business Roundtable with CEOs of top Australian companies in Sydney today.

The participating CEOs represented leading companies operating across a diverse range of sectors including steel, banking, energy, mining and IT, among others. Vice Chancellors from some of the leading Universities of Australia also participated in the Roundtable.
Prime Minister highlighted numerous economic reforms and initiatives launched by the government for ease of doing business and boosting economic growth. These include, Mission Gati Shakti for integrated approach towards infrastructure connectivity projects; Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile trinity; National Education Policy; Hydrogen Mission 2050; PLI scheme; opening of private investment in domain of space and geospatial sector; new policy of medical devices manufacturing; Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, etc.

Prime Minister invited the CEOs to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture & food processing.


Prime Minister encouraged the CEOs to forge mutually beneficial partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

The CEOs that participated in the Roundtable are as under:

S. No.

COMPANY

EXECUTIVE

1.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Mr. Matt Comyn, President and CEO

2.

Rio Tinto

Ms. Kellie Parker, CEO

3.

National Australia Bank

Mr. Philip Chronican, Chairman and Non-Executive Director

4.

Australian Industry Bank

Mr. Innes Willox, CEO

5.

BHP

Ms. Geraldine Slattery, President Australia

6.

Atlassian

Mr. Scott Farquhar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder

7.

University of Sydney

Prof. Mark Scott AO, Vice-Chancellor & President

8.

Orica

Mr. Sanjeev Gandhi, Managing Director and CEO

9.

Cochlear

Mr. Dig Howitt, Chair

10.

Business Council of Australia

Ms. Jennifer Westacott, CEO

11.

Wisetech

Mr. Richard White, CEO & Founder

12.

Airtrunk

Mr. Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO

13.

Entura

Ms. Tammy Chu, Managing Director

14.

Quintis Sandalwood

Mr. Richard Henfrey, CEO

15.

UNSW

Prof. Attila Brungs, Vice Chancellor and CEO

16.

Recharge Industries

Mr. Robert Fitzpatrick, CEO

17.

Universities Australia

Ms. Catriona Jackson, Chief Executive

18.

Centre for Australia-India Relations

Ms. Swati Dave, Chair, Advisory Board

19.

Navitas Group

Mr. Scott Jones, CEO
