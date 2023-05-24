Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on 25th May



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on 25th May at 11 AM via video conferencing.



This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand. With world class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for the tourists travelling to the state. The train has been indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.



Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister of providing cleaner means of public transport, Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify rail route in the country. Moving ahead in this direction, Prime Minster will dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand. With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100% electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in increase in speed of trains and enhance haulage capacity.