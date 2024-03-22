Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bhutan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Paro today on a State Visit to Bhutan from 22-23 March 2024. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Prime Minister was warmly received by H.E. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan at Paro airport and accorded ceremonial welcome.

During the visit, Prime Minister will receive audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.