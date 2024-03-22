Indonesia Struck by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake

On Friday, Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency reported a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off East Java province. The undersea quake occurred at 11:22 a.m. Jakarta time, with its epicenter situated 132 km northeast of Tuban regency, at a depth of 10 km. Xinhua news agency relayed this information. Thankfully, no tsunami alert was issued, as the tremors were not expected to generate large waves. Given Indonesia’s placement along the Pacific Ring of Fire, characterized by volcanic activity and seismic events, earthquakes are a recurring natural hazard in the archipelago nation.