Prime Minister condoles loss of lives due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

New Delhi,6th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Shri Modi also prayed for those injured or affected in this cyclone and said that authorities are working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.”