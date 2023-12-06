Book Fair opens at the National Archives of India

New Delhi,6th December: Book Fair and an exclusive Exhibition-cum-Sale of National Archives of India(NAI’s) Publications opened today at the heritage building of the National Archives of India at Janpath, New Delhi. Inaugurating the event, Shri Arun Singhal, Director General of the Archives, emphasized on the need for inculcating the habit of reading books amongst the children.

A number of leading publishers and book distributors are participating in the Book Fair, showcasing their latest publications. Along with the Book Fair, the NAI also unveiled an exclusive Exhibition-cum-Sale of publications from the National Archives India, which will continue till 15 December 2023. Apart from the priced publications, on which attractive discount is being offered, Exhibition-cum-Sale also showcases NAI’s non-priced publications, which are available free to the discerning readers.

Book Fair and Exhibition-cum-Sale of NAI’s Publications will be open on all days from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm from 5th to 15th December 2023.