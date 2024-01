New Delhi,31st January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, said that today’s address by Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu has highlighted the collective strength of 140 crore Indians

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“The Budget Session began with Rashtrapati Ji’s extensive and insightful address highlighting the collective strength of 140 crore Indians, seen in a series of feats our nation has achieved. The Address also highlighted the vision of further developing India in the coming years.”