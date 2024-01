Ranchi: Hemant Soren submits his resignation from the Jharkhand CM’s post to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhawan.

Jharkhand Chief Minister #HemantSoren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case pertaining to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land” on Wednesday.

The arrest came after more than six hours of questioning by the ED over the ownership of a piece of land. Soren resigned as Jharkhand CM, and is set to be succeeded by state transport minister.