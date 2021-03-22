President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple Today

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind would visit the Jagannath Temple here on Monday. He along with wife Kavita would land at the Talabania helipad here at 8.45 am.

At 9.05 am, he would pay obeisance to the Holy Trinity at the Shreemandir. During his 40-minute stay in the shrine, he would enter the sanctum sanctorum to have darshan of the Lords close to Ratna Singhasan (bejewelled throne).

Kovind is the first VVIP to enter Ratna Signhasan, to which public entry has been restricted since 2015.

The temple would remain shut for public during his visit. Some selected servitors and temple officials issued entry passes would be allowed into the shrine. To welcome the President and his family, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb and SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar would receive them at the Lions Gate. The President’s ancestral Panda (servitor) would be present with him and his family during the temple visit.

This is Kovind’s second visit to the Jagannath Temple after becoming President. On March 18, 2018, he along with the First Lady had visited the shrine.

As per the schedule, Kovind would leave the Jagannath Temple 9.45 am and fly to Konark by helicopter to visit the Sun Temple, Then, he visit the Interpretation Centre set up by the India Oil Foundation Trust at Konark.