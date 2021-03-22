Deputy Commissioner Udhampur discusses arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021

Udhampur : Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib today asked the concerned departments to adopt proactive approach and make coordinated efforts for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

She was speaking at a joint meeting of Officers and civil society members convened to discuss the arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021. The meeting listed the arrangements to be put in place at Udhampur town and its outskirts on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The DC impressed upon all the officers to ensure that the requisite arrangements are made well in time at all places for hassle-free conduct of the yatra.

The DC said that District Administration will make all efforts for providing best facilities to the yatris and make provision of other basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation, electricity, lodging etc. She directed the concerned officers for formulating comprehensive sanitation, health, traffic management and lodging plan and stay in readiness to meet out any exigency. It was decided that the police, traffic police and civil administration will work in close coordination to ensure hassle free yatra and convenience of the general masses.

It was decided in the meeting that a control room would be set up in the District Udhampur which would function round the clock for the assistance of Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims. Besides arrangement of digital screens and PAS would be installed PAS at prominent places for updates regarding the yatra and facilitating the stakeholders with 360 degree feedback.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner toured the entire highway from Tikri to Chenani and inspected Langar sites and directed for identification of more locations suitable for developing Community toilets to facilitate yatries on the highway.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP, Rajinder Katoch; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan; SE PHE, PP Arora; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri; Project Director NH Parshotam Phonsa; Tehsildar Udhampur, Amit Verma besides representatives of civil society.