PRESIDENT OF INDIA VISITS SHRIMAD RAJCHANDRA MISSION DHARAMPUR

New Delhi,13th February: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Valsad today (February 13, 2024).

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Shrimad Rajchandra ji was a great saint, poet, philosopher and social reformer. She noted that following his footsteps Gurudev Shri Rakesh Ji has done unparalleled work in the spiritual field. She was happy to note that under the guidance of Shri Rakesh Ji, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is active in more than 200 locations across the world. She said that the Mission is showing the path of self-knowledge which is its great contribution to human welfare.

The President said that today most of the people are running after material happiness. They have forgotten what they really need in life. We are gradually forgetting our spiritual wealth. She said that we should remember that along with earning money, mental peace, equanimity, restraint and morality are also very important. She said that we can find solutions to many problems prevalent in the world today by going towards our base. But, this does not mean that we should abandon modern developments. Rather, follow the spiritual path and adopt modern development.