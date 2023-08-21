The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa from August 22 to 24, 2023. On August 22, 2023, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Goa in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Goa. On the occasion, she will also distribute ‘Sanad’ under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries.

On August 23, 2023, the President will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with the members of Tribal Groups of Goa at Raj Bhavan, Goa. On the same day, she will also address the Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim.