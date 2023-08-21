Hyderabad take on Tribhuvan Army next in Durand Cup

Guwahati : After a tough loss against Chennaiyin FC that all but ended their chances of qualification, Hyderabad FC are up against Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army side in what will the final Group E game of the Durand Cup this season, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, August 22.

HFC drew with Delhi in the first round of the competition and are yet to taste victory in this edition of the Durand Cup. They take on a Tribhuvan Army side that put up a decent show in both their group stage games so far this tournament.

“TAFC have been very committed in the competition so far this season,” said HFC First Team Coach Conor Nestor, ahead of his side’s clash on Tuesday. “Each one of their games has both been physical and competitive so we expect a tough test in this game,” he added.

Hyderabad have Ramhlunchhunga and Chinglensana Konsham on the scoresheet so far in the first two games this season. But there have been some impressive performances, some on debut, that have been the story of the Durand Cup so far, for HFC.

“It has been a bit bitter sweet for us so far,” said Conor. We haven’t been able to put tour best foot forward but on the other hand, we have seen four debuts and some promise from the next gen at the club,” he added.

The Nawabs will hope to put in a strong performance in what will be their first-ever match against a foreign opponent, and end their Durand Cup season on a high, ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign.

The game kicks off at 3:00 pm on Tuesday and will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and the Sony Liv.