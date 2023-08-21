Smiling Tree and Help and Feed India Association Join Forces for a Remarkable Plantation Drive in Delhi

In a splendid display of environmental stewardship and community collaboration, Smiling Tree and Help and Feed India Association (HFI Association) united to conduct a plantation drive on August 20, 2023. The event took place at a scenic park in Som Vihar, RK Puram, Delhi, where enthusiastic volunteers from both organizations came together to make a significant positive impact.

The plantation drive, a joint initiative between Smiling Tree and HFI Association, showcased their unwavering commitment to ecological conservation and the betterment of society. The event was marked by a remarkable spirit of unity as volunteers, armed with saplings and shovels, worked tirelessly to transform the park into a verdant haven.

The participants’ determination and dedication was commendable, as they carefully planted hundreds of saplings. This act not only adds to the aesthetic beauty of the park but also contributes to the ongoing efforts to combat climate change, improve air quality, and foster biodiversity.

“Today’s event embodies the power of collective action,” remarked Dr.Mukesh kwatra, founder of Smiling Tree. “By partnering with HFI Association, we have multiplied our impact, and together, we’re sowing the seeds of a greener future.”

As the saplings take root and flourish, this joint effort by Smiling Tree and HFI Association will serve as a reminder of the positive impact that can be achieved when individuals and organizations work hand in hand for a greener, healthier future.