New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received H.M. Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (May 30, 2023). The President also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming King Sihamoni on his first visit to India, the President said that his visit demonstrates the importance that Cambodia attaches to its ties with India. She said that India and Cambodia share a rich and vibrant relationship. We value our shared history, and consider Cambodia as our civilizational sister country.

The President noted that there is great potential for further growth in trade and investment between India and Cambodia. She said that India is keen to further elevate its defence relations with Cambodia. She also emphasised on the need to make efforts to increase tourism and people-to-people contacts for further elevating bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President said that India in its presidency of G-20 has been spearheading the interest of developing countries of the Global South. She appreciated the participation of Prime Minister Hun Sen in the inaugural session of the Voice of Global South Summit in February this year. She congratulated Cambodia for successfully completing the Chairmanship of ASEAN last year.

Subsequently, in her banquet speech, the President said that India is privileged to partner Cambodia on its quest for nation building through capacity building, development of human resources, and providing assistance for socio-economic projects. She said that India is a believer in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means The World Is One Family. She added that the multifaceted ties between India and Cambodia, and the august presence of His Majesty at Rashtrapati Bhavan with us today, are beautiful expressions of this age-old concept.