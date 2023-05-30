Abu Dhabi Hosts Another Successful IIFA Awards Show

Abu Dhabi : Last weekend saw another successful edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2023). The award show, held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, under its ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ brand, featured electrifying performances by A-list stars from the Indian film industry and a beautiful opening act highlighting Emirati and Indian cultures.

Back by popular demand to the world-class Etihad Arena in Yas Island, the award show built upon the strong cultural and entertainment-industry ties between Abu Dhabi and India as both showcased what Bollywood cinema is known for to global dignitaries, international fans and film enthusiasts locally and around the world.

As the host of the award show, Abu Dhabi also took the valuable opportunity to showcase the city’s inspiring cultural attractions, remarkable resorts and exceptional experience for all those looking to have a wonderful time.