Huge visitors crowd at the Global Business Carnival and 8th Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair 2023

Bhubaneswar : “ During last 9 days the 8th Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair and Global Business Carnival, Bhubaneswar witnessed a crowd of more than 30,000 customers and reported a transaction of more than 2.5 crore.

On the request of traders and customers, the fair is being extended till 4th June i.e. for another 6 days. Traders have also announced special discounts during this period.

A huge demand has been seen for the Bangladeshi Sarees, Dubai suits, Thailand kurtis, ladies accessories, Afghanistan pure-assorted dry fruits, Kerala banana chips, Iranian carpets, designer lights, Malaysian water fountains, various home decors and furniture at the handloom and international hangars. Especially fancy furniture from Hyderabad, sofa-beds from Kolkata were found to be popular. As the designer bamboo crockery from Assam are being sold by weight, customers are getting more products at an affordable price.

With the largest and most extensive expo (13 states and 18 states) in Eastern India with 12 AC hangers, traders are showcasing their products at one place. Designers and fancy garments (for all categories) from Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab’s finest antiques, furniture from Bhagalpur, Haryana, Kerala are available at special discount prices to attract customers.

Everyday artists are performing cultural activities and colourful programs, and also the actor- actress of the upcoming or soon to be released Odia movies are promoting their movies on the stage. On the 10th evening, the film “T” directed by Jitesh Parida, based on Transgender’s biography, was screened and free passes were distributed to the audience.

Sujit Gupta, Chairman and Payal Gupta Acharya, Director of Gupta Event Management officially announced that it has been decided to extend the trade fair to 4th June 2023.