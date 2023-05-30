InternationalNepal

7th meeting of Nepal-Bangaladesh Joint Expert Committee on Water Resources was held in Dhaka

Dhaka: 7th meeting of Nepal-Bangaladesh Joint Expert Committee on Water Resources was held in Dhaka. It deliberated on cooperation in harnessing water resources & mitigation of floods. An #MoU on sharing of realtime hydro meteorological data for flood forecasting & warning was signed.

