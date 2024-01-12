The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented Swachh Survekshan awards at a function organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi today (January 11, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Swachh Survekshan conducted with wide participation is an important step towards raising the level of cleanliness. She appreciated all for moving forward on the path of ‘Cleanliness to Prosperity’. She was happy to note that cleanliness campaigns are creating opportunities for economic self-reliance of women.

The President said that our Safai Mitras have been the frontline soldiers of our cleanliness campaign. She was happy to note that effective steps are being taken to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of Safai Mitras. She said that only by eliminating manholes through mechanized cleaning and achieving the goal of sanitation through machine-holes we will be able to establish our true identity as a sensitive society.

The President was happy to note that emphasis is being laid on circularity in waste management in the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission. She said that the circular economy’s methods of recycling and reusing more and more goods are proving helpful for sustainable development. She expressed confidence that such a system will prove to be very useful in the field of waste management also.

The President said that if we deeply consider the concept of value from waste, it becomes clear that everything is valuable, nothing is waste. This holistic and progressive thinking works behind making biogas from green waste and generating electricity from refuse derived fuel.

The President said that about one-third of our population live in urban areas. Cleanliness of cities and towns is essential for their health and development. She noted that a huge amount of urban land is buried under mountains of garbage. She said that such mountains of garbage are extremely harmful for the health of the urban population. She was happy to note that such dump-sites are being eliminated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She expressed confidence that effective work will be done in all the urban areas and the target of zero dump-site will be achieved.

The President said that youth are our most important stakeholders. If the young generation decides to keep all the cities and the entire country clean, then India of 2047 will certainly celebrate its centenary of independence by being included among the cleanest countries in the world. She urged all the youth of the country to move forward with the big goal of making India the cleanest country in the world.