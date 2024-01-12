IndiGo strengthens connectivity from Ayodhya: Commences operations between Ahmedabad-Ayodhya

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has commenced operations between Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, effective from January 11, 2024. These flights will establish direct connectivity between the two cities, providing leisure and business travellers with flight options to travel to the historic city of Ayodhya. The new connection between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya aims to enhance interstate accessibility and substantially reduce travel time between the two cities.

This is IndiGo’s second route from Ayodhya, enhancing connectivity with the newly inaugurated airport. IndiGo had previously started operations between Delhi and Ayodhya from January 10, 2024, and will commence operations on the Mumbai-Ayodhya route from January 15, 2024.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to commence operations between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya, enhancing ease of accessibility with Ayodhya, a town of immense religious, cultural, and historical significance. The addition of this new route will enhance direct connectivity between Ayodhya and destinations such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and beyond, through the extensive 6E network. This will further contribute to business opportunities, travel, and tourism, and bolster economic growth in the region. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network across India as well as overseas and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Ahmedabad, considered as the commercial hub of Gujarat, is famously known for its textile manufacturing industry and as an attractive tourist destination. The city, situated on the banks of Sabarmati River is known for its world-famous cotton textiles, diamond cutting, a wide variety of mouth-watering snacks, and tourist landmarks such as Kankaria lake, Sabarmati Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront, The Calico Museum of Textiles, Hutheesing Jain Temple, Adalaj Stepwell, Jhulta Minar and much more.