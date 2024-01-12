Meghalaya Government inks Transformative MoU with OTPC to harness Meghalaya’s Hydropower Potential

Hyderabad : In a significant move towards a sustainable future, the Power Department of the Government of Meghalaya has joined hands with ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC), signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Shri A.T. Mondal, Hon’ble Power Minister of Meghalaya, graced the occasion, emphasizing the monumental significance of this collaboration.

The signing ceremony, held today in Shillong, brought together key dignitaries, including Shri Sanjay Goyal, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Power Department, Government of Meghalaya, and Shri Sanil Namboodiripad, Managing Director, OTPC. The three-year MOU underscores the unwavering commitment of both parties to tap into the abundant hydro power potential in the state.

Signatories were also joined by the OTPC Team, including Mr. Arup Ch. Sarmah, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mr. Shree Narayan, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and Mr. Samarjeet Thakur, Head Corporate Affairs (C & M).

Hon’ble Power Minister, Shri Abu Taher Mondal, stated, “This collaboration goes beyond fulfilling our energy needs; it’s about crafting a legacy of responsible energy consumption and environmental stewardship. The signing of the MOU is a milestone in our commitment to harnessing Meghalaya’s hydro power potential, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. This MoU reflects our continued efforts to unlock Meghalaya’s hydro power potential, committing to innovation and environmental stewardship. We aim to diversify our energy portfolio, ensuring reliability and sustainability for the long run.”

The MOU outlines ambitious objectives, including the development of a Pump Storage Hydro Power Project, large and small hydroelectric power projects, and innovative solutions like floating solar projects. These initiatives align with global trends in renewable energy and aim to bolster the power infrastructure in the region. The MOU establishes a robust framework for collaborative efforts, propelling Meghalaya towards a greener and more energy-efficient future.