President of India Ram Nath Kovind delivers 4th Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam memorial Lecture

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind delivered the fourth Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture in New Delhi today (July 19, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that as much as Dr Kalam used to lay emphasis on science, he used to give equal importance to spirituality. Creating interest for science among the common people was one of his missions. He carried forward this mission through an organization. But it is also worth noting that he used to meet saints and mystics of all religions and tried to learn something from them. Among the books written by him is a small book called, ‘Building a New India’ in which one chapter is ‘Learning from Saints and Seers’. In that chapter, Dr Kalam has mentioned his meetings with saints and dervishes and presented their views with respect. Dr Kalam gave equal importance to science and philosophy and development and ethics.

The President said that two things are inextricably linked with Dr Kalam – his goodness and his fame. Every Indian is proud of that great son of the country, who had an undying love for his country.

The President said that Dr Kalam used to say that there are three special things in any powerful country. The first thing is to take pride in what the country has achieved. The second thing is to maintain brotherhood. And the third thing is the capability to work together. Dr Kalam wanted people to remember the stories of the great people of India and learn from them. He also used to say that every country that has moved forward has a sense of mission. Therefore, whatever work is to be done, there should be a passion to complete it like a mission. He wanted all of us to keep moving forward unitedly to strengthen the fabric of our country.

The President said that every Indian, especially the youth, should read Dr Kalam’s autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’. He also said that our youth should adopt the invaluable teachings of Dr Kalam in their lives. Respecting his teachers and maintaining affection for his family members is evident in Dr Kalam’s story time and again. Everyone who worked with him felt an affinity with him. The simplicity of life and the height of thought have been Dr Kalam’s hallmarks.

The President appreciated the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIC) for taking the ideals of Dr Kalam to the people through the memorial lectures. He was happy to note that IIC has been working continuously for the cause of national unity as per its mandate. He said that by working for national integration, the IIC is strengthening the legacy of a nation-builder like Dr Kalam. He urged IIC to organise events, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to increase awareness about Dr Kalam and about those scientists whom Dr Kalam has called ‘five mighty souls’, in the new generation.